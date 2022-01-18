GCC: January 19th, 2022

Having fun

So why do you listen to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show? We think we know. Listening to great music helps you make it through the week. So the playlist this week focuses on the basic- Having fun. Let us know how we did? Any requests, make those to jphillips@kbec.com… Thanks, for sharing the show with your friends we are getting requests from far and wide now.

Track Listing

Magic In Key West – Howard Livingston & The Mile Marker 24 Band Salt in My Veins – Jake and The Half Conched Band We Owe It All to Jimmy – Jimmy and The Parrots Sanday – Becky Denton I Will Play For Gumbo – Jimmy Buffett Beach in My Life – Danny Rosado Liquid Fun _ Will Gunnell Some Beach – Blake Shelton You, Me, Vitamin D – Robin Tricker & Antony Krizan Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Corona Con Lima – Larry Joe Taylor

Video Preview