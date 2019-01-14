 GCC: January 16th, 2019 - KBEC 1390
GCC: January 16th, 2019

We are spoiled here in Texas in that one day in winter it will be 35 gray and gloomy while the next day it’s 65 and sunny. But even with those weather swings, we can get the after Holiday Blues. We have the cure for that with the Gulf Coast cowboy show. We ‘ll get you through the hump day blues and give you a tropical flavor for the week ahead. Join the fun by tuning in or use the webpage “listen-in” to get the stream. Our app can be downloaded to your smartphone and listen any time as well. Let’s celebrate the week by getting rid of the BLUES.

Track Listing

  1. Drinkin’ Down in Mexico – B-Mans & Mi-Shell
  2. Texas Sand – The Bad Monkeys
  3. Jimmy Parking Lot – Young Rebel Goombas
  4. Come Down to Paradise – Herry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  5. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  6. One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band
  7. If I Had a Boat – Pat Green
  8. Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas
  9. Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers
  10. School Boy Heart – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Pirates of the Potomac – Danny Rosado
  12. Key West Looks Good on You – James T. Slater

 

