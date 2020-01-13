GCC: January 15th, 2020

Don Middlebrook Interview and Set List
From the hinterlands known as Michigan, we attempt to thaw out a Trop Rocker as he visits Texas this month. We welcome Don Middlebrook to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show with a “live” interview at 7:15PM CDT. Plus, we highlight some of his finer tunes as requested by you our wonderful listeners. Join us for a fun-filled evening.
Track Listing
- Beach Life – Don Middlebrook
- I stole Jimmy Buffett’s Tv Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
- The Legend Of Sunny Jim – Don Middlebrook
- Advice from an Old Sailor – Don Middlebrook & The Pearl Divers
- 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks
- Tropical Girl – B-Man & The Mizzbehavens
- Drunk On Mallory Square – Dani Hoy
- Florida Kind of Sunday – Dave McKenney
- Something to Beach About – Dennis Davis
- Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron
- Take A Vacation A Day – Thom Shephard
- Island Time- Tim Campbell
Video Previews