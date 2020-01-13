GCC: January 15th, 2020

Don Middlebrook Interview and Set List

From the hinterlands known as Michigan, we attempt to thaw out a Trop Rocker as he visits Texas this month. We welcome Don Middlebrook to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show with a “live” interview at 7:15PM CDT. Plus, we highlight some of his finer tunes as requested by you our wonderful listeners. Join us for a fun-filled evening.

Track Listing

Beach Life – Don Middlebrook I stole Jimmy Buffett’s Tv Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul The Legend Of Sunny Jim – Don Middlebrook Advice from an Old Sailor – Don Middlebrook & The Pearl Divers 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks Tropical Girl – B-Man & The Mizzbehavens Drunk On Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Florida Kind of Sunday – Dave McKenney Something to Beach About – Dennis Davis Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron Take A Vacation A Day – Thom Shephard Island Time- Tim Campbell

Video Previews