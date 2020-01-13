 GCC: January 15th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: January 15th, 2020

Don Middlebrook Interview and Set List

From the hinterlands known as Michigan, we attempt to thaw out a Trop Rocker as he visits Texas this month. We welcome Don Middlebrook to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show with a “live” interview at 7:15PM CDT. Plus, we highlight some of his finer tunes as requested by you our wonderful listeners. Join us for a fun-filled evening.

Track Listing

  1. Beach Life – Don Middlebrook
  2. I stole Jimmy Buffett’s Tv Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  3. The Legend Of Sunny Jim – Don Middlebrook
  4. Advice from an Old Sailor – Don Middlebrook & The Pearl Divers
  5. 18 Tiki Torches – The Boat Drunks
  6. Tropical Girl – B-Man & The Mizzbehavens
  7. Drunk On Mallory Square – Dani Hoy
  8. Florida Kind of Sunday – Dave McKenney
  9. Something to Beach About – Dennis Davis
  10. Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron
  11. Take A Vacation A Day – Thom Shephard
  12. Island Time- Tim Campbell

