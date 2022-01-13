GCC: January 12th, 2022

Our favorite Beach tunes

It is January and we are missing the beach. The sand between our toes, the splash of the waves against our body; we are missing it all. Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT well take your mind to the beach and hopefully free up your brain to celebrate the peace the sea provides us all. Let us know what we need to add to the playlist or make a request via jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Beach Town One Particular Harbor Another Beach Song Back to the Beach (Only in My Mind) Toes feat. Shawn Mullins) (Live) Meet Me On the Beach Beach People Beach Music Beachfront Snow on My Beach Beach Bum Girl Skeletons On The Beach Anywhere There’s a Beach Beach Butt Therapy

Video Preview