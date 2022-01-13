 GCC: January 12th, 2022 - KBEC 1390
GCC: January 12th, 2022

Our favorite Beach tunes

It is January and we are missing the beach. The sand between our toes, the splash of the waves against our body; we are missing it all. Wednesday night at 7 PM CDT well take your mind to the beach and hopefully free up your brain to celebrate the peace the sea provides us all. Let us know what we need to add to the playlist or make a request via jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Beach Town
  2. One Particular Harbor
  3. Another Beach Song
  4. Back to the Beach (Only in My Mind)
  5. Toes feat. Shawn Mullins) (Live)
  6. Meet Me On the Beach
  7. Beach People Beach Music
  8. Beachfront
  9. Snow on My Beach
  10. Beach Bum Girl
  11. Skeletons On The Beach
  12. Anywhere There’s a Beach
  13. Beach Butt Therapy

Video Preview 

