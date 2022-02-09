GCC: February 9th, 2022

The Time to Waste

We’ve worked at perfecting the art of wasting time. We handle the stress of the work week by simply day dreaming the office hours away. Let us help you find a new state of wasted time during this weeks playlist dedicated to that task.

Track Listing

Beach Time – Micheal Laferty Oceans of Time – Jmmy Buffett Tropical State of Mind – Allen Wronko Hang With Jimmy Buffett Live At Jazz Fest 2007 Saltwater Gypsy – Aubrey Wollett Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24 Party on the Other Side – Joe Bennett Bar Time And Island Time – Sunny Jim White Calling the Ocean – Jeff Dayton It sounds like the Islands to Me – JODY BEGGS- Long Time No Sea King of the Island – Kelly McGuire Summertime – Kenny Chesney Island Time Scent of the Sea – Kole Dunn

Video Preview