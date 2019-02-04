GCC: February 6th, 2019

Yes, we do a lot of daydreamin’ for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. We dream of retiring, we dream of days gone by and most of all we dream about being someplace else. The dream for Wednesday night is Key West. That Island that has freed the soul, melted the heart and left us in a state of intoxication. We free our spirit every time we set foot on the rock and we never seem to have enough time to do all the “nothingness” we enjoy so much when we are at the Southern Most Point” of the USA. Come join the journey to Key West Wednesday night at 7pm CDT. Requests and complaints can be sent to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Key West Good on You – James T. Slater Tin Cup Chalice – Jimmy Buffett Laid Back and Key Wasted – Jim Morris Down To The Keys – Cindy Walsh It’s Called Key West – Bill Crowley Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Magic Chair – Joh Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers Beach in Heavin – The Detentions Saltwater Gospel – Eli Young Band Duval Crawl – The Carribean Cowboys Sand Is Getting Heavy In My Shoes Island Lady – Boomer Blake

Video Previews