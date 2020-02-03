GCC: February 5th, 2020

Traveling to New and Old Places

We all love a good road trip even if it’s to our local watering hole or maybe just down the street to a friend’s house. Seems like the further we get away from our front door the crazier the adventures. We explore the roads during this Gulf Coast Cowboy show but we also take some trips on jets, rainbows and all sorts of contraptions that can get us on down the road. Let us know what you think about this eclectic bunch of songs that help us travel to new and old places. Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson Down Island Way (alternate Mix) – Gene Mitchell Bike Ride Around The Island – Don Middlebrook Going Back to Louisiana – Delbert McClinton Terlingua – The Detentions This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs Gone to Texas – Calamity Janes Road Trip – Gary P. Nunn Chasing Rainbows – Gary James Moeller Take Me Home Country Roads (Acoustic Instrumental Version) – John Denver Leaving On a Jet Plane – Peter, Paul & Mary

Video Preview