GCC: February 3rd, 2021

Trop Rockin’ Around the World

We are bringing you some new Chill on the beach music along with some great Trop rock Classics this week. Sit back relax and soak in some great times.

Track Listing

  1. I’ve Been Everywhere (In Florida) – Captain Josh
  2. Knee Deep (feat Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  3. Sail Away – Thom and Coley
  4. Key Lime Wine – Carl Page
  5. Trop Rock Troubadour – Tiki Thom Starkey
  6. Songs You Know By Heart – PHINS
  7. Trop Rock Queen – ET Mix 2 HOT
  8. Carribbean Seas – Beth Travers
  9. I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  10. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson
  11. Sand Gravity – Jonas Lorence
  12. Just South of Corpus – Troy Allan
  13. Snow on My Beach – Wayne Sinclair

