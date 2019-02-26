GCC: February 27th, 2019

Traveling is a common theme for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show. We are always trying to find more beach time, more sunshine and lots of places with bathing suits as the preferred dress code. The question becomes why are you making the journey? Broken heart. Escape. Mental relief from the job. The list is long and wandering. So we attempt tonight to provide the road map to NOWHERE. Join us with the salt and lime in hand for the Journey out of Here. Where ever here may BE!

Track Listing

Headin’ South – Jack Mosley Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green So He Sails – Eric Stone Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs Born to Ride – Southern Cross Paradise, Quickly – John Frinzi Back To Laid Back – Mark Mulligan The Road to Rum – Mike Brown Time to Go Find an Island – MJ Wicker See Ya Later, I’m Gone – Parrot Island Band Islamorada – Southbound

