GCC: February 26th, 2020

Interview with Cindy Muir and Trop Rock Update

Join us this Wednesday night for a very special Gulf Coast cowboy show as we interview Cindy Muir a true Trop rock music junkie and get her perspective on the industry, the music and the genre. Join the fun at 7PM as we start off with three of her favorite songs.

Track Listing:

Turn Around and Run – Kelly Mcquire Laid Back and Key Wasted – Jim Morris Una Mas Cerveza – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef Another Year Older, Another Budweiser – Latitude Barstool Boogie (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks Drunk on Mallory Square – Dani Hoy Salt in My Veins – Jake and The Half Conched Band Lower the Latitude – James T. Slater Hammock for Two – Greg Dillard

Video Preview