GCC: February 23rd, 2022

The Request lines are Buzzin’

Sometimes it’s not what the DJ wants but what the listeners want. This show is dedicated to the requests we received this week from all over the country.

Track Listing

Girl on a Beach requested by Cindy Muir from Port Aransas – Ray Boone Third Coast requested by Tom Garrison from ft. Meyers Fl. – Larry Joe Taylor I could use a Beach by Tom Clark Midlothian, Tx – Claire Wright Sandbar Surfin’ by Claire Wright Norman, Ok – B-Man & Mi-Shell Brown eyed Girl by Pam North Piedmont, Ok. – Jimmy Buffett Welcome to Paradise by Steve and Jenny Cooke Ennis, Texas – Tommy Alverson This Bar Needs a Town by (me in honor of Outlaws and Legends and Mark Powell coming to Waxahachie on June 4th – shhhh our little secret) – Mark Powell Pretty Good at Drinking beer by Carl Bowling Albuquerque NM. – Billy Currington See Cruise Medley by Rusty Clarke Waxahachie, Tx – Sea Cruise / Johnny B. Goode / Peggy Sue Islandology by Jennifer Smith Waxahachie, Tx – John McDonald When they bring back Happy Hour by Devin Cooper Palmer, Tx – Don Middlebrook Beach Please by 8 different folks in Cleburne, Ennis, Red Oak and Ferris, Tx. – Kevin Fowler

Video Preview