GCC: February 13th, 2019

What is it about the ocean, the beaches, the sand, the sunsets that make us all go a little crazy when we find ourselves on the Island? I still contend it’s the mixture of salt air and adult libations. The celebration we present this week for the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour are songs that capture those memories of just being a bit crazy but still having a whole lot of fun. Thanks for tuning in and enjoying the one hour escape!

Track Listing

Neat, With A Twist – RobMehl Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor Broke On Spring Break – Jake and The Half Conched Band Ship Happens!! – A1A Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire Sloop John B. – Jerry Jeff Walker Knee Deep (feat, Jimmy Buffett) Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers Fools, Drunks, & Children – PHINS Wet Dream – Rick Steffen Skeletons On The Beach – James Sunny Jim White

Video Previews