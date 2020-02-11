GCC: February 12th, 2020

Finding The Inner Soul of The Gulf Coast Cowboy

When you ask us to “self-reflect” on the music we play during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour you open a whole can of the preverbal lost in the moment brain cells. We don’t spend a whole lot of time looking backwards because driving 100 mph forward is scary enough to keep us focused on the windshield and spending little time flashing glances into the rearview mirror. Our musical soul is centered around a couple of basic principles- Does the music make our listeners feel better? Can they learn something from the song/storytelling?

To escape the weekly grind we look for uplifting songs of adventure. By now you know we live for escapism, whether natural, self-induced, bottle driven or maybe just an attitude adjustment.

Track Listing

Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters Waves(feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz It’s Almost Summer – Jake and The Half Conched Band Keep An Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones Sandbar Serenade – James White Salt Water Happy – Robin Tricker On The Coast of Somewhere Beautiful Life On the Gulf (duet With Jake Thomas) – Jeff Caron Southern Cross – Eric Stone On a Beach in Mexico – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Down Island – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers Tastes Just Like Vacation – Thom & Coley Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty

