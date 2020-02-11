GCC: February 12th, 2020

Finding The Inner Soul of The Gulf Coast Cowboy
When you ask us to “self-reflect” on the music we play during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour you open a whole can of the preverbal lost in the moment brain cells. We don’t spend a whole lot of time looking backwards because driving 100 mph forward is scary enough to keep us focused on the windshield and spending little time flashing glances into the rearview mirror. Our musical soul is centered around a couple of basic principles- Does the music make our listeners feel better? Can they learn something from the song/storytelling?
To escape the weekly grind we look for uplifting songs of adventure. By now you know we live for escapism, whether natural, self-induced, bottle driven or maybe just an attitude adjustment.
Track Listing
- Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters
- Waves(feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz
- It’s Almost Summer – Jake and The Half Conched Band
- Keep An Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones
- Sandbar Serenade – James White
- Salt Water Happy – Robin Tricker
- On The Coast of Somewhere Beautiful
- Life On the Gulf (duet With Jake Thomas) – Jeff Caron
- Southern Cross – Eric Stone
- On a Beach in Mexico – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
- Down Island – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers
- Tastes Just Like Vacation – Thom & Coley
- Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
- Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty
Video Preview