 GCC: February 12th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: February 12th, 2020

GCC: February 12th, 2020

Photo Courtesy of Woody Hibbard/Flickr

Finding The Inner Soul of The Gulf Coast Cowboy

When you ask us to “self-reflect” on the music we play during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour you open a whole can of the preverbal lost in the moment brain cells. We don’t spend a whole lot of time looking backwards because driving 100 mph forward is scary enough to keep us focused on the windshield and spending little time flashing glances into the rearview mirror. Our musical soul is centered around a couple of basic principles- Does the music make our listeners feel better? Can they learn something from the song/storytelling?

To escape the weekly grind we look for uplifting songs of adventure. By now you know we live for escapism, whether natural, self-induced, bottle driven or maybe just an attitude adjustment.

Track Listing

  1. Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters
  2. Waves(feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz
  3. It’s Almost Summer – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  4. Keep An Ocean Mind – Jambo Joe Bones
  5. Sandbar Serenade – James White
  6. Salt Water Happy – Robin Tricker
  7. On The Coast of Somewhere Beautiful
  8. Life On the Gulf (duet With Jake Thomas) – Jeff Caron
  9. Southern Cross – Eric Stone
  10. On a Beach in Mexico – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  11. Down Island – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers
  12. Tastes Just Like Vacation – Thom & Coley
  13. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zac Brown Band
  14. Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: January 15th, 2020

Don Middlebrook Interview and Set List From the hinterlands known as Michigan, we attempt to …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved