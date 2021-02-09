GCC: February 10th, 2021

We are heading to a southern latitude to cast our troubles out the door and find some sand between our toes. It’s Wednesday night that needs to focus on finding some quality ocean time and less stressful thoughts. Let’s kick back and simply enjoy the idea of doing nothing but listening to great music for an hour.
Track Listing
- Landlocked – Aaron Scherz
- Dancing on the Island – Christina Sonnemann
- Beach Bums and Boats – Luke Rippintide
- Why Don’t You Meet Me Down in Corpus – Gary P Nunn
- Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
- Back to the Ocean – The Flip Flop Boys
- I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno and Half-Fast Creekers
- Under an Old Plam Tree – Troy Powers
- You, Me, Vitamin D – Robin Tricker and Anthony Krizan
- Parrothead Rehab – Mike Broward
- We Owe It All to Jimmy – Jimmy and the Parrots
- In The Sand – Jack Mosley
- Railroad Lady – Jerry Jeff Walker
- With Apologies to Jim Morris – Danny Rosado
Video Preview