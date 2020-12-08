 GCC: December 9th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: December 9th, 2020

GCC: December 9th, 2020

Let’s Have some Fun before They Shut Us All Down

Time is the one thing we seem to all have to little of, with that in mind before we have to shut down the world again for COVID-19 protocols let’s have some fun and still practice social distancing. It’s really simple. Tune in Wednesday nights, crank up the speakers and sit back and enjoy. Reminder just tell Alexa to play KBEC, or stream us from KBEC.com.

Track Listing

  1. Nothin’ but Sun – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  2. Tastes Just Like Vacation – Thom & Coley
  3. Beach Vibes – Aubrey Wollett
  4. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown
  5. We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Keep Texas Beautiful – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. I Just Need the Sunshine – Beth Travers
  8. Why Don’t You Meet Me Down In Corpus – Gary P. Nunn
  9. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  10. On the Coast of Somewhere Beautiful – Kenny Chesney
  11. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty
  12. Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef
  13. Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson

Video Preview

