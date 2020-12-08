GCC: December 9th, 2020

Let’s Have some Fun before They Shut Us All Down

Time is the one thing we seem to all have to little of, with that in mind before we have to shut down the world again for COVID-19 protocols let’s have some fun and still practice social distancing. It’s really simple. Tune in Wednesday nights, crank up the speakers and sit back and enjoy. Reminder just tell Alexa to play KBEC, or stream us from KBEC.com.

Track Listing

Nothin’ but Sun – Jake and The Half Conched Band Tastes Just Like Vacation – Thom & Coley Beach Vibes – Aubrey Wollett Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett Keep Texas Beautiful – Jerry Jeff Walker I Just Need the Sunshine – Beth Travers Why Don’t You Meet Me Down In Corpus – Gary P. Nunn Beach Please – Kevin Fowler On the Coast of Somewhere Beautiful – Kenny Chesney Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson

