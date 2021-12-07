 GCC: December 8th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Let’s Just Play all night

Sometimes the music just keeps flowing through our brain all night and keeps us moving toward sunrise. Those are the nights that become magical and the whims of mind take us on flights we’re not sure where they may end up. That’s this playlist. Heading toward the waves. Moving across the sand. Watching the moon rise out of the water. These are magical nights. Come join the fun or add to it by telling us what you would like added to the playlist by dropping us an email jphillips@kbec.com.

 

  1. Summer Girl – Aaron Scherz
  2. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty
  3. Key West Looks Good on You – James T. Slater
  4. Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas
  5. Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson
  6. Costa Rica – Jonas Lorence Band
  7. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  8. Back Where I come from (Live) – Mac McAnally
  9. Calypso Christmas – Todd Sparks
  10. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  11. My Lost Shaker of Salt – Bryton Stoll
  12. The Wave – Donny Brewer
  13. Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  14. Wake Up – Craig Jolly

