GCC: December 8th, 2021

Let’s Just Play all night

Sometimes the music just keeps flowing through our brain all night and keeps us moving toward sunrise. Those are the nights that become magical and the whims of mind take us on flights we’re not sure where they may end up. That’s this playlist. Heading toward the waves. Moving across the sand. Watching the moon rise out of the water. These are magical nights. Come join the fun or add to it by telling us what you would like added to the playlist by dropping us an email jphillips@kbec.com.

Track List

Summer Girl – Aaron Scherz Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty Key West Looks Good on You – James T. Slater Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson Costa Rica – Jonas Lorence Band If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett Back Where I come from (Live) – Mac McAnally Calypso Christmas – Todd Sparks Island Song – Zac Brown Band My Lost Shaker of Salt – Bryton Stoll The Wave – Donny Brewer Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Wake Up – Craig Jolly

Video Preview