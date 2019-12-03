GCC: December 4, 2019

Moving Toward the Road

Where else would you go after spending the Holiday on the road? Well. Our vote is Terlingua, the islands or maybe the backroads of Texas. The bottom line between Thanksgiving and Christmas we’d rather be doing anything but work and shopping. So let us help put you in the traveling mood. Even if you can’t afford the gas, the tires are bald and the boss wants to work you double overtime, all you have to do is turn on the radio, play us on the APP or crank up the speakers on the laptop or even tell ALEXA to play KBEC. We can take you to the road for an hour, join us Wednesday at 7PM CDT.

Track Listing

Parrothead Rehab – Mike Broward Terlingua – The Detentions Island Lady – Boomer Blake Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs Hard to Be Buffett – Brent Burns Somewhere East A1A – Carl Page Duval Crawl – The Carribean Cowboys The Legend Of Sunny Jim – Don Middlebrook Lazy Wasted Days – J. Micheal Laferty Current Conditions – Jake and The Conched Band Key Largo – Bertie Higgins Across the Gulf – Bill Dossey

Video Previews