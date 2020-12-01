GCC: December 2nd, 2020

Enjoying Some Down Time

Just a reminder to you as we go through the Holiday craziness, you can create some down time for yourself and simply enjoy the moment. As the CDC will tell you, self-quarantine, as we will tell you ,when you do, tune in to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and let us take your mind off all the worries. Our playlist this week was designed to help you enjoy the moment and celebrate the many blessings that can be found in music. Thanks for tuning in and tell a friend we do this every Wednesday night at 7PM CDT. Requests and comments to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Shambala (feat Peter Frampton) – Rob Arthur Sea Cruise Medley – Jerry Jeff Walker Island Time – Tim Campbell Captain Morgan Mourning – Steve Webb Caribbean Sea’s – Beth Travers Tiki Girl – John Baldwin Brown Eyed Girl – Jimmy Buffett Trop Rockin’ the Gulf Coast – Jay Pattern & Darrell Clinton Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Last Boat to Cuba – Roger Bartlett & John Frinzi Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron Let Me Take You Away – Peyton Monarch Band

