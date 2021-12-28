 GCC: December 28th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: December 28th, 2021

Songs to get us to 2022

So the do nothing week between Christmas and New Year’s is here. Let us still help you make to the finish line and prepare your brain for the coming year. We picked the songs that can provide you with some semblance of direction. Send us your thoughts on this playlist or any other Gulf Coast Cowboy comment to jphillips@Kbec.com

 

Track Listing

  1. Bar Time And Island Time – Sunny Jim White
  2. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
  3. Just South of Corpus – Troy Allan
  4. Maybe In Mexico – Tommy Alverson
  5. Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch
  6. Sailboat For Sale (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Toby Keith
  7. The Wave – Donny Brewer
  8. Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd
  9. License to Chi –  Jimmy Buffett & Kenny Chesney
  10. Beachnik Hippie – Swim Skinny
  11. Florida Wildlife – Sonny Russell & The Tropics
  12. Everyday People –  Reba McEntire & Carole King
  13. Always Room In the Conguine – Latitude
  14. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler

Video Preview 

