GCC: December 28th, 2021

Songs to get us to 2022

So the do nothing week between Christmas and New Year’s is here. Let us still help you make to the finish line and prepare your brain for the coming year. We picked the songs that can provide you with some semblance of direction. Send us your thoughts on this playlist or any other Gulf Coast Cowboy comment to jphillips@Kbec.com

Track Listing

Bar Time And Island Time – Sunny Jim White Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Just South of Corpus – Troy Allan Maybe In Mexico – Tommy Alverson Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch Sailboat For Sale (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Toby Keith The Wave – Donny Brewer Redneck Yacht Club (Live) – Thom Shepherd License to Chi – Jimmy Buffett & Kenny Chesney Beachnik Hippie – Swim Skinny Florida Wildlife – Sonny Russell & The Tropics Everyday People – Reba McEntire & Carole King Always Room In the Conguine – Latitude Beach Please – Kevin Fowler

Video Preview