GCC: December 23rd, 2020

Come celebrate Christmas by the bonfire on the beach or in the club listening to some steel drum. It’s been a year to remember. And A year to forget. At the end of it all we want to say thank you for listening to our change of life Wednesday nights. The feedback and suggestions are always welcomed. YOU make our Gulf Coast Cowboy music hour so much fun. We should be paying you to play these great tunes. From our family to yours may your heart be filled with Love your health be filled by the winds from the sailboat and your journey’s be rewarded with colorful sunsets and many a “wet” dream!

  1. I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Merry Christmas Island Style – Kelly McGuire
  3. Calypso Christmas – Todd Sparks
  4. Silent Night – Johnny Cash
  5. We Three Kings – George Strait
  6. Run Run Rudolph – Luke Bryan
  7. Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town – Bruce Springsteen
  8. Christmas in Mexico – Brent Burns
  9. Merry Texas Christmas You All! – Michael Martin Murphey
  10. Leroy the Redneck Reindeer – Joe Diffie
  11. All I Want for Chrustmas Is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney
  12. Christmas In the Islands – Gene Mitchell
  13. Key West Christmas – Steve Davis
  14. Santa’s Going South – Toby Keith and Sammy Hagar
  15. Little Drummer Boy – Faith Hill

