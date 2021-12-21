GCC: December 22nd, 2021

A Trop rock Christmas

From our Trop Rock Family we’d like to wish your family Merry Christmas and let you know the Gulf Coast Cowboy crew loves you all. Here you will find our Christmas play list getting you ready for all the Season’s frivolity!

Track Listing

Hot Hot Hot – Buster Poindexter & His Banshees of Blues Santa Claus Has Dreadlocks – Eric Stone Santa’s Gong South – Toby Keith& Sammy Hagar Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Bruce Springsteen Calypso Christmas – Todd Sparks Christmas In Dixie – Kenny Chesney White Christmas – Bob Marley I’ll be Home for Christmas – Jimmy Buffett A Sailors Christmas – Jimmy Buffett Duval Crawl – The Caribean Cowboys Little Drummer Boy – Vince Charles

Video Preview