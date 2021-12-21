 GCC: December 22nd, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: December 22nd, 2021

GCC: December 22nd, 2021

A Trop rock Christmas

Photo courtesy of Rob Bertholf/Flickr

From our Trop Rock Family we’d like to wish your family Merry Christmas and let you know the Gulf Coast Cowboy crew loves you all. Here you will find our Christmas play list getting you ready for all the Season’s frivolity!

Track Listing

  1. Hot Hot Hot – Buster Poindexter & His Banshees of Blues
  2. Santa Claus Has Dreadlocks – Eric Stone
  3. Santa’s Gong South – Toby Keith& Sammy Hagar
  4. Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio
  5. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Bruce Springsteen
  6. Calypso Christmas – Todd Sparks
  7. Christmas In Dixie – Kenny Chesney
  8. White Christmas – Bob Marley
  9. I’ll be Home for Christmas – Jimmy Buffett
  10. A Sailors Christmas – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Duval Crawl – The Caribean Cowboys
  12. Little Drummer Boy – Vince Charles

 

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: November 24th, 2021

Well if you are reading these playlist notes know we appreciate your interest in the …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved