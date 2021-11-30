GCC: December 1st, 2021

Getting ready for the Holidays

We wondered literally through the station playlist to come up with some songs that could get us to the finish line of 2021 and through the Holidays. It’s the start of December, we can see the end of the race through this year and we only need a little musical motivation to get us to the tape. Here it is for all you Gulf Coast Cowboy fans. Drop us a line if you need anything added to next weeks playlist jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Gulf Coast Cowboy Rowdy Reputation – Frank Foster Red Neck Riviera – Gary P. Nunn: Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 If It’s Snowbird Season Why Can’t We Shoot’em? – Brent Burns Somewhere Headed South – Hugo Duarte Time to Go Find an Island Watersongs – MJ Wicker That Island Magic Lost N Loving it – The Island Castaways Band Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin Merry Texas Christmas You All! Cowboy Christmas – Michael Martin Murphey This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell Love and Luck – (1992 Box Set Version) Boats, Beaches, Bars & Ballads – Jimmy Buffett It sounds like the Islands to Me – It’s a Florida Thing -JODY BEGGS Christmas in Blue Chair Bay – Christmas in Blue Chair Bay- Kenny Chesney Our Last Day On the Beach – Beach Colors – Martin Arthur Nickel

Video Preview