GCC: December 18, 2019

Where to go for the Holidays

Some people can’t get enough of the Holidays, you know them the Christmas tree goes up In October, they have all presents wrapped by Thanksgiving and the have a party planned every night in December. Well, that’s not the way we roll. The Gulf Coast Cowboy audience lays it back, kicks off the flip flops and turns on the blender. Our trip to the beach. lake or refrigerator all have one thing in common, we want to chill. Forget about the stress, strain, and anxiety of everyday life and come celebrate the best places to go for the Holidays. The trip begins at 7pm CDT every Wednesday, Tell a friend. Send requests to jphillips@kbec.com and enjoy the time we spend together!

Track Listing

Girls All Want to See Jimmy – The Boat Drunks Time to Go Find an Island – MJ Wicker Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Overstreet Parrothead Holiday – Parrot Island Band Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor Colder Weather – Zac Brown Band Go Key West – Young Rebel Goombas No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shepherd Star of the Tiki Bar – Steve Hopper Capano Bay – Randy Rogers Band Sunshine – Steve Azar I Want to Sail – Paul Roush

Video Previews