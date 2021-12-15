 GCC: December 15th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: December 15th, 2021

GCC: December 15th, 2021

Heading to Warmer Climates

https://flic.kr/p/8dErjH

We my act like the Holidays are joyous but when that  north wind start blowing and the thermometer drops below 50 the flip flops come off and we think about heading further south. Let’s make the journey easier on you by giving you a playlist for the trip. Let us know if you have any suggestions! Send them to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. The Road Less Traveled – KD Moore
  2. Hammock in the keys – Southbound
  3. Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs
  4. Paradise At the End of AIA – A1A
  5. Changes In Lattitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  6. Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs
  7. My Hammock’s Tied At Both Ends – KD Moore
  8. Sun Starved American – Bob Karwin
  9. Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
  10. Little Summertime – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  11. Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
  12. Santa Claus Has Dreadlocks – Eric Stone

Video Preview

 

 

Check Also

GCC: November 17th, 2021

Just a Reminder About Good Times There are just certain songs that get you up …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved