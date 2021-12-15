GCC: December 15th, 2021

Heading to Warmer Climates
We my act like the Holidays are joyous but when that north wind start blowing and the thermometer drops below 50 the flip flops come off and we think about heading further south. Let’s make the journey easier on you by giving you a playlist for the trip. Let us know if you have any suggestions! Send them to jphillips@kbec.com.
Track Listing
- The Road Less Traveled – KD Moore
- Hammock in the keys – Southbound
- Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs
- Paradise At the End of AIA – A1A
- Changes In Lattitudes – Jimmy Buffett
- Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs
- My Hammock’s Tied At Both Ends – KD Moore
- Sun Starved American – Bob Karwin
- Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
- Little Summertime – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
- Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul
- Santa Claus Has Dreadlocks – Eric Stone
Video Preview