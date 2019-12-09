GCC: Dec 11, 2019

Getting Ready for the Holidays and Family

Sometimes the Holidays can be about survival. Uncle John headed to the house, he smokes like a chimney, drinks like a fish and every word is a four-letter bomb. So what do you do when this guy shows up on your doorstep with the Christmas present you know will smell up the whole house. Our suggestion, join us on Wednesday night at 7PM CDT and let us reset your mind to the real meaning of the Holidays. And no it’s not just survival. It’s rest to your state of mind.

Track Listing

Merry Christmas from the Family – Robert Earl Keen I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s Tv Guide – Don Middlebrooks and Living Soul 12 Days Of Snowbird Christmas – Brent Burns Daddy’s and Daughters – Kelly McGuire A Sailor’s Christmas – Jimmy Buffett Paradise With You – Jody Beggs Rita’s Going Wild – John Friday Fat Guy In a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band Let’s Talk Dirty In Hawaiian – Johnathan Edwards Just Came Down for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan All I want for Christmas Is a Real Good Tan – Kenny Chesney Tropical Therapy – Loren Davidson

Video Previews