GCC: August 7th, 2019

Some people take vacations. We tend to expand that concept during the Gulf Coast cowboy show to explore all the many ways to escape life. We don’t take your typical 5 days off work vacation but would much rather find the excuse to avoid work altogether, head to Mexico or simply transcend day to routine for the concept of “See ya later, I’m gone”. At the end of the our hour together on Wednesday nights, we hope you have embraced our concepts of don’t sweat the little stuff, forget about the day to day financial grinds and let’s go explore the “far side of the world”…. Tune in at 7pm Wednesday to start the trip…

Track Listing

Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager Far Side of the World – Jimmy Buffett Just Give Me the Keys – Rob Mehl Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence My Kinda Day on Padre – Larry Joe Taylor See Ya Later, I’m Gone – Parrot Islan Band Toes – Zac Brown Band Back to the Beach – Mike Aiken Pour Me a Vacation – Pete Harris There’s Something About Key West – AL Mosier Across the Gulf – Bill Dossey

Video Previews