GCC: August 28th, 2019

Something New, Something Old: All Ready To Make Your Wednesday

We love getting new music from artist, we also love it when the awards shows start coming around to salute new songs for the past year. Trop Rock Magazine, MOTM (Meeting of the Minds) and the Trop Rock Music Association all ask us to vote on new artists, best songs, best concert venues, etc. Given our desire to do as little work as possible all we do is listen to the songs, give them a thumbs up or down and them play them for you guys. Well then the fun begins, if you like them trust me we hear from you. Also, if you hate them we yank them from the rotation. So, in the end, it’s your music. It’s your request and it’s your show. With all that said here’s some new, some old and some music you’ve asked us to play. Enjoy and please send any and all comments to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

The Best Day – Keith Sykes Tastes Just Like Vacation – Thom Coley Smooth Sailing-Draft – Sam Shupak Salty Situation – Brooke Grahm Magical Islands – Rick Lamb and The Phin Addicts Meeting of the Minds – Coley McCabe Blame It All on Mexico -Emalee Hill Beach in Heaven – The Detentions Far Side of the World – Jimmy Buffett Shark on the Sandbar – Peyton Monarch Band Buy a Boat and Sail Away – Percy Abell Living in the Real L.A. – Bob Durand Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed

Video Previews