GCC: August 26th, 2020

Sailing to Another Port

Sailing to other ports of call can be used to cleanse the mind. Many sailors describe their time on the water as therapeutic, the ultimate escape, and therapeutic. When we read that description you know we thought that’s exactly what we try to provide our listeners each Wednesday night. So we picked out our favorite sailing songs randomly put them on the CD and through the magic of music our playlist appears: Enjoy and let us know what we can do to make this journey more enjoyable.

Track Listing

Daddy Was A Sailor – Paul Roush Where The Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown and Jimmy Buffett Adjust the Sails – Double Dee Soul of a Sailor – Kenny Chesney Sailing Away From The Madness – Kelly McGuire Sailor’s Prayer – Keith Sykes Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters Sailboat For Sale – Toby Keith Sloop John B. – Jerry Jeff Walker Sail Away – Hanna’s Reef Son Of A Son Of A Sailor – Jimmy Buffet Sailing – Jeff and the Camaros Sailor At the Bar – TownVarley 7 The Sun Dogs

Video Preview