GCC: August 26th, 2020

Sailing to other ports of call can be used to cleanse the mind. Many sailors describe their time on the water as therapeutic, the ultimate escape, and therapeutic.  When we read that description you know we thought that’s exactly what we try to provide our listeners each Wednesday night.  So we picked out our favorite sailing songs randomly put them on the CD and through the magic of music our playlist appears: Enjoy and let us know what we can do to make this journey more enjoyable.

Track Listing

  1. Daddy Was A Sailor – Paul Roush
  2. Where The Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown and Jimmy Buffett
  3. Adjust the Sails – Double Dee
  4. Soul of a Sailor – Kenny  Chesney
  5. Sailing Away From The Madness – Kelly McGuire
  6. Sailor’s Prayer – Keith Sykes
  7. Soul of a Sailor – The Conch Fritters
  8. Sailboat For Sale  – Toby Keith
  9. Sloop John B. – Jerry Jeff Walker
  10. Sail Away – Hanna’s Reef
  11. Son Of A Son Of A Sailor – Jimmy Buffet
  12. Sailing – Jeff and the Camaros
  13. Sailor At the Bar – TownVarley 7 The Sun Dogs

Video Preview

