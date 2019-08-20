GCC: August 21st, 2019

How do I find these Places?

So, you come back from vacation and immediately have that feeling that you never wanted to come back to the weather, the job, the people, the bills, and the whole real-world setting. So here is how you keep the mind clear, simply put together a list of songs that lets you escape again. Turn up the radio. Crank out the tunes. Call it a midweek rendezvous with destiny and then allow us to take your mind away to any other place on earth. Welcome to another Gulf Coast Cowboy show. We’ve got you covered for the trip out of town. Even if we can only do it for an hour.

Track Listing

Key Largo – Bertie Higgins Leavin’ Town – Todd Sparks Kokomo – The Beach Boys Shambala – B.W. Stevenson Port Outbound Starboard Home – Scott Kirby Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs Road Trip – Gary P. Nunn Feeling Port Aransas – Phil Pritchett Beach Time – J. Micheal Laferty It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas Just South of Corpus – Troy Allan

Video Previews