GCC: August 19th, 2020

Figuring Out When to Work and When to Find the Key Lime Pie

We all chase the almighty dollar but once we get it the questions really start. What am I spending the money on this week? Key Lime Pie, a shot at the bar , maybe a new pair of jeans. We al get to choose how we spen the money we earn. Let’s take atrip tonight wiothout leaving our back yards and kick it back to a new level. Tune in, App in or stream us but don’t ever forget where your Wednesday night escape starts. The Gulf Coast Cowboy show can change your whole lattitude.

Track Listing

Baby I’m Comin’ Home – Cindy Walsh Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio I Am a Woman – Coley McCabe Fell in Love on a Beach – Dan Layus Boat Drinks – Jimmy Buffett Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker Crazy Again Last Night – Dave Burks & Jus4Fun Band Let the Good Times Roll – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef Party in the Keys – Top Rock Junkies The Surfer Girl – Sunny Jim My Favorite Spot – Southern Drawl Band Overtime Play – Ty Thurman

Video Preview