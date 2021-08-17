GCC: August 18, 2021

Sometimes it takes a song to bring clarity to your thought process. The playlist tonight has a true eclectic mix of songs that can provide you with insight to make life simpler, easier or maybe just a different way to see the world. Enjoy, drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com to let us know what you’d like to hear.
Track Listing
- Fat Guy in a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band
- Texas Turns Me On – Sam Masiello
- Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
- Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
- Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown
- When the Tourists Go – Trop Rock Junkies
- Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed
- Buffett, Boogie, and Booze – TJ Walsh
- Destiny & Fate – Kelly McGuire
- Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson
- Our Last Day on the Beach – Martin Arthur Nickel
- Island Time – Kelly Brown
- The Pascagoula Run – Jimmy Buffett
Video Previews