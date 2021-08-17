GCC: August 18, 2021

Sometimes it takes a song to bring clarity to your thought process. The playlist tonight has a true eclectic mix of songs that can provide you with insight to make life simpler, easier or maybe just a different way to see the world. Enjoy, drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com to let us know what you’d like to hear.

Track Listing

Fat Guy in a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band Texas Turns Me On – Sam Masiello Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown When the Tourists Go – Trop Rock Junkies Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed Buffett, Boogie, and Booze – TJ Walsh Destiny & Fate – Kelly McGuire Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson Our Last Day on the Beach – Martin Arthur Nickel Island Time – Kelly Brown The Pascagoula Run – Jimmy Buffett

