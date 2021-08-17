 GCC: August 18, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: August 18, 2021

GCC: August 18, 2021

Photo courtesy of Serge Melki/Flickr

Sometimes it takes a song to bring clarity to your thought process. The playlist tonight has a true eclectic mix of songs that can provide you with insight to make life simpler, easier or maybe just a different way to see the world. Enjoy, drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com to let us know what you’d like to hear.

 

Track Listing

  1. Fat Guy in a Hawaiian Shirt – Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band
  2. Texas Turns Me On – Sam Masiello
  3. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  4. Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
  5. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown
  6. When the Tourists Go – Trop Rock Junkies
  7. Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed
  8. Buffett, Boogie, and Booze – TJ Walsh
  9. Destiny & Fate – Kelly McGuire
  10. Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson
  11. Our Last Day on the Beach – Martin Arthur Nickel
  12. Island Time – Kelly Brown
  13. The Pascagoula Run – Jimmy Buffett

Video Previews

 

Check Also

GCC: Wednesday July13th, 2021

Enough songs to enjoy the sun, sand and slipping away Picking the weekly playlist for …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved