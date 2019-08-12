GCC August 14th, 2019

What a Boss Fears When He Leaves on Vacation

Were you the kid in grade school that always turned your homework in a day late? How about the guy who always seems to forget his wallet when you go out with friends? Maybe you simply forget to show up to work on the day after a three-day weekend. Well, this playlist is for you because all of us who count on others to get the job done while we are gone fear you folks who live, breathe and exist on the ‘manana’ time frame. We spend 50 weeks a year trying how to squeeze more time into the day so that when we finally do dial it down, we can enjoy those 10 glorious days known as vacation. As the week arrives though, we still worry what will go over the airwaves but lucky for us the KBEC App works anywhere we go.

Track Listing

Gypsies In The Palace – Jimmy Buffett He Said So Long – Jim Morris Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas Show Me the Way to Go Home – Jimmy & The Parrots Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down – Kris Kristofferson Latitude Adjustments – Latitude Peace Love and Sandy Feet – Mack Meadows Beer Can Island – Matt Billor My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan Heaven Can’t Be Paradise If There’s No Fish – Barefoot Man Island Time – Kole Dunn If Once You’ve Slept On an Island – Scott Kirby

