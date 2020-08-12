 GCC: August 12th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: August 12th, 2020

Getting Back to Texas

If you ever take a trip out of the Lone Star state you’ll be able to relate to this playlist. Something about getting back on that black gumbo, red dirt soil that just sets your spirits free. Home is where the palm trees are for sure but nothing like being back under that great big Star to set your mind in to motion. We love the traveling life, we love the adventures but getting back to basics in Texas can always set us straight. Enjoy and let us know if we need to add any new music at jphiliips@kbec.com. Thanks for listening to the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour.

 

Track Listing

  1. A Pirate Looks at Forty – Roger Creager
  2. Texas Turns Me On – Sam Masiello
  3. Salty Air – J Micheal Laferty
  4. Port Aransas Sand – Joshua Peak
  5. Just South of Corpus – Troy Allan
  6. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
  8. Hello, Texas – Johnny Lee
  9. Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs
  10. Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  11. Full Moon in Texas – Kelly McGuire
  12. Anywhere in Texas – Kyle Park
  13. 100% Texan – Kevin Fowler

