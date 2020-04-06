GCC: April 8th, 2020

Welcoming Dan Gierlach to the Gulf Coast Cowboy show

We are doing something a little different during these crazy times. As we help you through the mid-week blues we are introducing a new segment tonight. Between the two trop sets we will add a little comedy relief to your Gulf Coast Cowboy show. All the way from Bradenton, Florida we are introducing Texas to Dan Gierlach. A comedian of extraordinary talents and diverse story telling. Here is the background on Dan:

Bio

Dan was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania and moved to Florida in 1977 to attend University of South Florida. After graduation from USF he held many different jobs, from a night waterman at a golf course, golf professional to a sales executive to now comic, all in Florida. Based in Parrish, FL between Tampa and Sarasota, Dan has played comedy clubs, private shows and other venues all over SW Florida. 2019 Finalist at Visani’s 1St Comic Standing, he’s never met a pizza and a beer that he didn’t like, and doctors love him. When he’s not bringing you laughs he’s selling homes for Brince Realty LLC.

Come enjoy the fun and drop me a line if you have requests or comments, jphillips@kBEC.com

Track Listing:

Sandy Beaches – Delbert McClinton Sandbar Serenade – James White Southwest Florida Pearl – Sunny Jim Tin Cup Chalice – Jimmy Buffett Heaven’s Little Corner Cafe – John Reno Jimmy Buffett Wanta Be – Brent Burns 40 Foot Yacht – Bob Karwin Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas Toes – Zack Brown Band Mucho Blah Blah – The Tapwater Conchs

