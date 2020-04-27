GCC: April 29th, 2020

Let’s think positive and party on the Beach (or wherever)

The COVID-19 shelter in Place has given us all time to reflect on the things we miss. Feet with sand between the toes, the sound of the ocean and the smell of the breeze are at the top of our list. What about You? Let’s take a journey to the Beach even if it is in our back yard. Time to escape for an hour of total bliss. We are sailing from the PORT of KBEC 1390AM/99.1FM starting promptly at 7:00 pm CDT Wednesday , so that we can free the mind and explore the coast of nowhere . Join us on the journey.

Track Listing

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing – Brittany Kingery Pontoon – Little Big Town Long Time No Sea – Kelly McGuire Give Me the Keys – Cabana Dogs Pitchers and Catchers Reporting – The Coconut Boat Band Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton Nothing Tastes Like a Friday – The Detentions Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd Corona Drinking Dreamer – Jake and The Half Conched Band The Tropical Shirt Song – James White

Video Preview