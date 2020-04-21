GCC: April 22nd, 2020

Special Guest Show – Kelly McGuire

Kelly made a living at music for 15 years before starting to write songs. Now 5 CDs later with songwriting awards, an Album of the Year award from the Texas Music Awards as well as nominations for Entertainer of the Year & Producer of the Year- he is living a dream! He currently resides in the Clear Lake/NASA area of Houston near Galveston Bay and many of his songs reflect the Gulf, Boats, Islands, Sailing, Beaches, Buffett , Belize and his years as a yacht broker. There are also fan favorites about Life , Love, Guitars, Daughters & Mom & Dad! Touring either solo or with his band he travels Coast to Coast as well as Belize, Mexico & Canada – he does House Concerts, Private events, Festivals & Concerts performing his own uniquely Gulf Flavored songs. Thanks for listening and helping us out on the selections. Send comments to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing:

Come Away to Belize with Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Sky Sand Water Moon – James Sunny Jim White Red Red Wine And A Lot Of One Love – Mark Mulligan LIVE set from Kelly McGuire!! Back to Belize – Swim Skinny Take A Vacation A Day – Thom Shepherd Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – Hanna’s Reef

