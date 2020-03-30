 GCC: April 1st, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Natalie Vance/flickr

Keeping it together and sailing through it

We are focused on keeping the nautical beacon blinking and your spirits afloat. In our humble opinion the best way to accomplish this task is to focus on those things we control. The music. The mood. Our goal remains the same, celebrating the middle of the week by talking a brain vacation to places far and wide. Let us help you through the isolation times caused by coronavirus and “social distancing” We just can’t have the conga line and hands on shoulders. Figure out where your back yard Tikki torches are though and crank the speakers because we want to continue to take you on the weekly Gulf Coast Cowboy show.  Send your requests to Jphillips@kbec.com.

  1. Parrot Heads, Together We Fly – Jimi Pappas
  2. Go Away Cloud – Jesse Rice
  3. Maybe Mexico ( LP Version ) – Jerry Jeff Walker
  4. St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Brunig
  5. Life In The Laidback Lane – James Sunny Jim White
  6. Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24
  7. Jamaica Me Smile – Hanna’s Reef
  8. Living on a Boat – Gerry Hyde
  9. Buffett Karma – Gerry Hyde
  10. Retirement Song – Donny Brewer
  11. Going Coastal – Steve Hopper
  12. Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence
  13. Jimmy Bob (Margaritaville Parody) – Keith Sykes

