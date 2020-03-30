GCC: April 1st, 2020

Keeping it together and sailing through it

We are focused on keeping the nautical beacon blinking and your spirits afloat. In our humble opinion the best way to accomplish this task is to focus on those things we control. The music. The mood. Our goal remains the same, celebrating the middle of the week by talking a brain vacation to places far and wide. Let us help you through the isolation times caused by coronavirus and “social distancing” We just can’t have the conga line and hands on shoulders. Figure out where your back yard Tikki torches are though and crank the speakers because we want to continue to take you on the weekly Gulf Coast Cowboy show. Send your requests to Jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing:

Parrot Heads, Together We Fly – Jimi Pappas Go Away Cloud – Jesse Rice Maybe Mexico ( LP Version ) – Jerry Jeff Walker St. Augustine Beach – Karl Stephen Brunig Life In The Laidback Lane – James Sunny Jim White Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 Jamaica Me Smile – Hanna’s Reef Living on a Boat – Gerry Hyde Buffett Karma – Gerry Hyde Retirement Song – Donny Brewer Going Coastal – Steve Hopper Back to Texas – Jonas Lorence Jimmy Bob (Margaritaville Parody) – Keith Sykes

Video Preview