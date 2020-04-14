 GCC: April 15th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: April 15th, 2020

GCC: April 15th, 2020

Photo courtesy of Serge Melki/Flickr

Let’s Celebrate Some Good News and Some Love

We are featuring some new music and introducing you to some new artists as we focus on celebrating some good news and LOVE. Let us know what you think of the new songs and if we need to keep any in the old rotation. We are always looking for new music, but your input determines what we keep in the rotation. Thanks for listening and helping us out on the selections. Send comments to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing:

  1. Hot Hot Hot (Radio Edit) – Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue
  2. Give Me the Keys – Cabana Dogs
  3. Pour Me Another – Ryan Hiraoka
  4. Paradise Cove – Jeff Dayton
  5. She’s the One – Lopaka Rootz HI in I
  6. Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton
  7. Tow Beaches – Cory Young
  8. Stay Thirsty – Mike Nash and Southern Drawl Band
  9. High on Island Time – B-Man and Mi-Shell
  10. One Day at a Time – Parrot Island Band
  11. You, Me and Vitamin D – Robin Tricker
  12. Sail Away – Thom and Coley

Video Preview

“Pour Me Another” is the 2nd song off my new “Relevance” EP. It’s a song about coping with loss, so you know I had to throw it over a country vibe. What y’all think? #newmusic #hawaii #country #music

Posted by Ryan Hiraoka Music on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Check Also

GCC: March 18th, 2020

Where do you go when the world goes Crazy? The world’s gone crazy with coronavirus …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved