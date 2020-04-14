GCC: April 15th, 2020

Let’s Celebrate Some Good News and Some Love

We are featuring some new music and introducing you to some new artists as we focus on celebrating some good news and LOVE. Let us know what you think of the new songs and if we need to keep any in the old rotation. We are always looking for new music, but your input determines what we keep in the rotation. Thanks for listening and helping us out on the selections. Send comments to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing:

Hot Hot Hot (Radio Edit) – Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue Give Me the Keys – Cabana Dogs Pour Me Another – Ryan Hiraoka Paradise Cove – Jeff Dayton She’s the One – Lopaka Rootz HI in I Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton Tow Beaches – Cory Young Stay Thirsty – Mike Nash and Southern Drawl Band High on Island Time – B-Man and Mi-Shell One Day at a Time – Parrot Island Band You, Me and Vitamin D – Robin Tricker Sail Away – Thom and Coley

