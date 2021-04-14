 GCC: April 14th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: April 14th, 2021

GCC: April 14th, 2021

https://flic.kr/p/nJgXGP

When taking the roundtrip destination is always number one on the decision tree. Music should be a close second. We take care of that this week. Our playlist is geared to getting you headed down the highway and finding the sand between your toes. Safe travels and crank up the radio, the computer speakers, or whatever you’re using to amplify the app!

Track Listing

  1. My Kind of Day on Padre – Gary P Nunn
  2. Down Island Way – Gene Mitchell
  3. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  4. Sell Your Stuff Kepp the Dog Live On an Island – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 Band
  5. Beach People, Beach Music
  6. Gulf Coast Highway – Nanci Griffith and Mac McAnally
  7. Back Where I Come From (live) – Mac McAnally
  8. Come Away to Belize With me – Jerry Jeff Walker
  9. Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett
  10. Ocean Waves – Jimmy Parrish and the Ocean Waves Band
  11. Magic Chair – John Reno and the Half Fast Creekers
  12. Pontoon – Little Big Town

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: March 10th, 2021

Spring Break 2021 If there was ever a week made for Gulf Coast Cowboy music …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved