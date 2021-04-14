GCC: April 14th, 2021

When taking the roundtrip destination is always number one on the decision tree. Music should be a close second. We take care of that this week. Our playlist is geared to getting you headed down the highway and finding the sand between your toes. Safe travels and crank up the radio, the computer speakers, or whatever you’re using to amplify the app!

Track Listing

My Kind of Day on Padre – Gary P Nunn Down Island Way – Gene Mitchell If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett Sell Your Stuff Kepp the Dog Live On an Island – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 Band Beach People, Beach Music Gulf Coast Highway – Nanci Griffith and Mac McAnally Back Where I Come From (live) – Mac McAnally Come Away to Belize With me – Jerry Jeff Walker Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett Ocean Waves – Jimmy Parrish and the Ocean Waves Band Magic Chair – John Reno and the Half Fast Creekers Pontoon – Little Big Town

Video Preview