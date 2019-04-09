 GCC: April 10th, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Thanks for visiting the Gulf Coast Cowboy playlist for April 10, 2019. We are finding the place where the mind can go to discover “no worries, visit sunsets  and let the day cruise by.  The desire to chill. The relaxation of everything between our ears. Let us take on a journey to nowhere. The Gulf Coast Cowboy dedicated to total escape. Let us know how we do on the journey to “finding the right place to let the mind go”. Join us on April 10th at 7pm!

  1. Livingston’s Gone to Texas – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
  3. There’s an App for That – A1A
  4. Beachless – B-Man & the Mizzbeehavens
  5. Life Looks Best – Cory Young
  6. Last Day On the Island – Dani Hoy
  7. Hang With Jimmy Buffett – Allen Toussaint
  8. Never Made It To Mardi Gras – Dave McKenney
  9. Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer
  10. The Parrothead Fish – Eric Stone
  11. Skeletons On the Beach – Sunny Jim White
  12. The End of A1A – Bob Karwin

