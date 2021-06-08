 GCC: 6-9-21 - KBEC 1390
Round two of our most requested songs has a distinctive mix of Classic Texas artists, some relatively new Trop rockers, and a sprinkle of Who? Added to a full bore list of great tunes ready to take you off to many an adventure. Enjoy this show of songs dedicated to your requests!

Track Listing

  1. Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan
  2. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  3. Back Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally
  4. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
  5. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  6. Shake the Sand – Luke Bryan
  7. Swimmin’ in Sunshine – Billy Currington
  8. Better Than Buffett – The Island Fever Band
  9. Mailbox Money – Jimmy Buffett
  10. Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton
  12. Summertime – Kenny Chesney
  13. Keep Texas Beautiful – Jerry Jeff Walker

Video Preview

