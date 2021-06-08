GCC: 6-9-21

Round two of our most requested songs has a distinctive mix of Classic Texas artists, some relatively new Trop rockers, and a sprinkle of Who? Added to a full bore list of great tunes ready to take you off to many an adventure. Enjoy this show of songs dedicated to your requests!
Track Listing
- Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan
- Pontoon – Little Big Town
- Back Where I Come From (Live) – Mac McAnally
- Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
- Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
- Shake the Sand – Luke Bryan
- Swimmin’ in Sunshine – Billy Currington
- Better Than Buffett – The Island Fever Band
- Mailbox Money – Jimmy Buffett
- Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett
- Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton
- Summertime – Kenny Chesney
- Keep Texas Beautiful – Jerry Jeff Walker
Video Preview