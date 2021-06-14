GCC: 6-16-21

We all listen to music for different reasons but the one thing that brings it all together is the message. The song carries us away to a beach or makes us think about an old honky tonk we frequented one money was scarce but thirst was greater. We hear a song and ask ourselves why they don’t play that on my radio station. well here are those songs that you need to listen to and must be played. Enjoy!

Track Listing

Some Beach – Blake Shelton Gulf Coast Girl – Caroline Jones and the Pelicanaires Scarlet Begonias – Jimmy Buffett Edge of Paradise – Rick Lamb and the Phin Addicts Toes – Zac Brown Band Til I Met the Cowboys – Thom and Coley Lazy Haze Florida Days – Todd Sparks Long Way to Mexico – Roger Creager This Bar Needs a Town – Mark Powell Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band Saltwater Gospel – Eli Young Band and Jimmy Buffett Salt Water Happy – Robin Tricker Coconut Tree – Kenny Chesney

Video Preview