Fuel the Food Banks Telethon

Please help us Raise $5,000 for Waxahachie Care and Manna House by participating in our telethon next Friday, May 22nd. We will start at 3pm and go as long as it takes to raise $5,000.. Call in pledges, drop them by the station through our drive-through line outside the building or feel free to mail a check to KBEC Fuel the Food Bank, 711 Ferris Avenue, Waxahachie, TX. 75165. Credit card pledges can be made by calling 972-923-1390, ask for Nancy, and she will process the card. Thanks in advance for helping us out with this cause.

