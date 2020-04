Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. Featured artist Friday for is Bob McDill. Saturday is the 76th birthday for prolific Songwriter Bob McDill from Beaumont, Texas. He writes more than 40 Top 20 country singles!

Baby’s got Her Blue Jeans on – Mel McDaniel She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful – Sammy Kershaw Gone Country – Alan Jackson

