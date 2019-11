Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week will be Songs that were #1 on this day in history…

Nov 22, 1975

Dickey Lee reaches #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with “Rocky”

Nov 22, 1980

Kenny Rogers’ “Lady” goes to #1 on the Billboard country singles chart

Nov 22, 1987

Randy Travis climbs to #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with “I Won’t Need You Anymore (Always And Forever)”

Video Previews