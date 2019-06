Gilmer, Texas’ own Freddie King was an American blues guitarist. He had a top 40 hit in 1961 with “Hide Away”. In 1993 by proclamation from the Texas Governor Ann Richards September 3, 1993, was declared Freddie King Day. This is an honor reserved for Lone Star legends, such as Bob Wills and Buddy Holly. Freddie King placed 15th in Rolling Stone Magazine′s list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time and in 2012, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.