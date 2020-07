Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week will be celebrating For July 3rd: A Salute to America!

Track Listing

Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Flies – Aaron Tippin God Bless America – LeAnn Rimes God Bless the U.S.A – Lee Greenwood

Video Preview