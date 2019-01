Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week will be the Jan 25th, 2019, Tracy Lawrence turns 51 this Sunday.! Visit us on our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Track Listing

1.) Sticks and Stones

2.) Can’t Break it to My Heart

3.) If the Good Die Young

Video Previews