Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week will be songs for those who Labor!

Track Listing

1.) Workin’ Man Blues – Merle Haggard

2.) Lord Have Mercy on the Workin’ Man – Travis Tritt

3.) Workin’ Man’s Ph.D. – Aaron Tippin

Video Previews