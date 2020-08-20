FAF: August 21st, 2020

"Lady" – Kenny RogersLady, I'm your knight in shining armor and I love youYou have made me what I am and I am yoursMy love, there's so many ways I want to say I love youLet me hold you in my arms forever moreYou have gone and made me such a foolI'm so lost in your loveAnd oh, we belong togetherWon't you believe in my songLady, for so many years I thought I'd never find youYou have come into my life and made me wholeForever let me wake to see you each and every morningLet me hear you whisper softly in my earIn my eyes I see no one else but youThere's no other love like our loveAnd yes, oh yes, I'll always want you near meI've waited for you for so longLady, your love's the only love I needAnd beside me is where I want you to be'Cause, my love, there's something I want you to knowYou're the love of my life, you're my lady

